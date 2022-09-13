Officer struck ex-Town player Atkinson with ‘unlawful’ blows, court told

A police officer assaulted former Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson when he was “no longer a threat” after he was tasered to the ground by her colleague, a retrial has been told.

Jurors heard PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, of West Mercia Police, struck the 48-year-old several times with a baton “perhaps in anger” and perhaps because she was told to by Pc Benjamin Monk.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Monk was convicted of manslaughter last year after kicking Mr Atkinson twice, leaving impressions of his laces on his victim’s forehead, and sentenced to eight years in jail.

Mr Atkinson made his debut for Ipswich Town in 1985 and played 60 league games for the Blues, also representing sides such as Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Fenerbahçe in his career.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith - Credit: PA

He died in hospital about an hour after being tasered by police at his father's home in Telford on August 15, 2016.

Jurors retrying Bettley-Smith were told a previous jury could not reach a decision in respect of a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 32-year-old probationary officer, known as Ellie, denies the charge, claiming she acted lawfully to protect herself and others.

Opening the case against Bettley-Smith, prosecutor Paul Jarvis said Mr Atkinson, who had health problems including kidney failure, was acting out of character and had smashed a window on the night of his death.

Mr Jarvis told the court: “Dalian Atkinson was more than just a sportsman.

“He was a loving, and much-loved, son, brother, father, partner and friend to those who knew him best.

“He died in the early hours of the morning on Monday August 15 2016, after an encounter with police officers outside of his father’s home address.

“Those officers were PC Benjamin Monk and Pc Ellie Bettley-Smith.”

The court was told Monk and Bettley-Smith were in a relationship at the time of the death.

Mr Jarvis said it was obvious to witnesses that the balance of Mr Atkinson’s mind was disturbed at the time of the incident, and he “was not on any view acting like himself”.

He told the jury on Tuesday: “It is entirely understandable, we accept, that at this moment in time, Benjamin Monk and Ellie Bettley-Smith would have been afraid for their safety.

“Dalian Atkinson was being aggressive towards them, and they were entitled, we accept, to take steps to subdue him.”

But the Crown alleges that Bettley-Smith acted unlawfully after Monk discharged a third taser cartridge, causing Mr Atkinson to fall to the ground.

Following the Crown’s opening speech, defence KC Richard Smith made a brief address to the jury panel.

Mr Atkinson was a good man, Mr Smith said, but had been unrecognisable to those who knew him on the night of his death.

The defence barrister said of Monk and Bettley-Smith: “They were entitled, indeed had a duty in their uniform, to try and restrain him and protect themselves and others.”

Monk had “made his own decision” to kick Mr Atkinson, Mr Smith said.

He said of Bettley-Smith: “She genuinely believed that when Mr Atkinson was on the ground he still posed a threat to her and potentially all others around him."

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.