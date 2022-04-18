Ipswich Town will 'look at preventative measures' after Beattie statue damaged

The front of the plinth has been badly marked. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich Town Football Club has released a statement saying it will "look at preventative measures" following the Kevin Beattie Statue near Portman Road being damaged yesterday.

In a statement, a spokesman for the football club said: "The club is saddened to see the damage done to the Kevin Beattie statue.

"We will work with the police and local authorities to assist in identifying the culprits and look at preventative measures for the future."

Skateboarders have damaged the statue to Kevin Beattie. - Credit: Paul Geater

Unveiled in December last year following a campaign led by BBC Radio Suffolk, The Ipswich Star and The East Anglian Daily Times, the statue of Ipswich Town's greatest player was damaged yesterday, being smeared with black marks and chipped on the edge.

The damage is thought to have happened at lunchtime on Easter Sunday and to have been caused by two skateboarders who filmed themselves using the plinth of the statue for jumps. There is an actual skate park close by in Grafton Way.

