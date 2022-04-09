Violent boyfriend caused partner brain injury in hotel attack

A romantic night away at a top Ipswich hotel to celebrate a woman’s birthday ended with her being taken to hospital with a brain injury and her violent boyfriend being arrested after driving into a police car, a court has heard.

Thirty-one-year-old Kane Rumball and his partner, who were living in Braintree, booked into the Belstead Brook Hotel in Ipswich in January and before the violent attack they had sex and went swimming in the hotel pool, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

After dinner they went to the bar where they chatted and drank shots with other guests and at one stage Rumball was heard to ask for the strongest drink available adding that he wanted “whatever was going to blow my head off,” said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

After they returned to their hotel room, other guests heard banging and shouting coming from the couple’s room and heard the victim screaming: “Help me”.

Security staff called the police and after the victim was taken to hospital officers saw Rumball sitting in a car with blood on his hands and trousers., said Miss Eley.

He had tried to drive off but had collided with a police car and had refused to provide a specimen for a breath test.

Jailing Kane Rumball, of Ardington Road, Abington, Northampton, for 21 months, Judge Emma Peters described the attack as “prolonged and persistent" and said the victim had suffered a traumatic brain injury and extensive bruising across her body.

Rumball pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner causing her actual bodily harm, damaging a police car and refusing to provide a breath specimen.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from driving for 42 months.

The court heard that the victim had mental health issues and at the time of the attack Rumball was waiting to see a counsellor due to his paranoia.

Jude Durr, for Rumball, said the couple’s relationship had been “up and down” and it was accepted there had been times when they had hit each other.

He said the victim described Rumball as a “kind, caring and loving” person who had given her nothing but the best.

Mr Durr said the assault, which he described as “impulsive and spontaneous”, had happened after an “almighty drinking session”.

He said the victim was keen to rekindle her relationship with the defendant.