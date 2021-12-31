Jailed in 2021: The Suffolk criminals locked up this year

Criminals have been locked up in Suffolk throughout 2021 - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk's courts have been locking criminals up throughout 2021 — here's a number of the high-profile cases we've covered throughout the year.

Former trainee jockey brutally stabbed and strangled his ex-girlfriend

Charles Jessop was jailed for murdering Clare Nash in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Charles Jessop, 30, stabbed Clare Nash to death in front of her three-year-old son at her home in Newmarket on January 16 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that when Miss Nash, 33, ended their relationship and made it clear it was over, it had caused Jessop's jealousy to "overspill and take over".

Jessop, a former jockey, denied murdering Miss Nash, but was found guilty and jailed for at least 30 years in July.

Kesgrave shooter fired at friend from close range

Jacob Talbot-Lummis, who shot his friend in Kesgrave - Credit: Suffolk Police

Jacob Talbot-Lummis was named as the teenager who shot his friend in the face in Kesgrave last September after reporting restrictions preventing him from being identified were lifted.

During his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, prosecutors said the then-15-year-old lay in wait for the boy before blasting him with a shotgun.

Judge Martyn Levett described Talbot-Lummis as "dangerous" and said he had come within "a hair- breadth" of killing the victim.

Talbot-Lummis was locked up for 24 years, with an extended licence period of five years.

Trio jailed for murder of vulnerable Ipswich man whose body was found in River Gipping

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson, who were convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley - Credit: Suffolk Police

Sebastian Smith, Sean Palmer and Becki West-Davidson were all convicted of the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley in March following a four-month trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Martyn Levett said the killing was motivated by sexual jealousy after Smith found out that Mr Pooley, who had learning difficulties, had slept with West-Davidson.

The body of Mr Pooley, 22, was found in the River Gipping by a dog walker at about on August 13, 2018.

At the sentencing in May, Judge Levett directed that Smith should serve a minimum term of 21 years before he can be considered eligible for parole, Palmer for 18 years and West-Davidson for 17 years.

Gang members supplied cocaine and heroin in Ipswich

Ipswich gang members Arnoldas Miglinas and Wayne Scullion were jailed for drug offences - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Wayne Scullion and Arnoldas Miglinas, who appeared in YouTube drill videos boasting about evading police and using weapons, were members of the J Block gang in Ipswich, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Judge David Pugh said the pair were involved in the organised “substantial” supply of class A drugs in the town for just over a year.

Scullion, 28, and 21-year-old Miglinas previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April last year and May this year.

Miglinas also admitted aggravated burglary, possessing a kitchen knife and two offences of criminal damage.

In October, Scullion was jailed for seven and a half years and Miglinas was jailed for a total of eleven and a half years, with an extended licence period of three years.

'Cantankerous' pensioner shot his former friend in the chest for no apparent reason

Kier Huxtable shot his friend in Brandon for no apparent reason - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Kier Huxtable, 80, of Stanford Road, Weeting, was sentenced for the attempted murder of David Wright in Brandon in October 2019.

He admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, but denied attempted murder and was convicted by a jury within less than an hour of a trial last November.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Huxtable pointed a foot-long double-barrelled handgun at Mr Wright's chest and declared: "This is what you deserve", before pulling the trigger.

Judge Emma Peters told Huxtable he was a "cantankerous man" before jailing him for 18 years.

Teen stabbed woman 15 times in 'frenzied attack'

Raekwon Jemmison attacked Siobhan Phillips at her Needham Market home - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Raekwon Jemmison was just 16 when he stabbed Siobhan Phillips 15 times inside her Needham Market bungalow in October 2019.

Jemmison, now 18, formerly of Green Lane, Ilford, was sentenced for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court back in May.

Judge Emma Peters said Jemmison had been responsible for a "frenzied and inexplicable" attack on Miss Phillips, who was sleeping when she was stabbed.

Jemmison was given nine years' custody with an extended licence period of five years, having been convicted by a jury in February.

Mentally ill gun dealer shot and killed his wife

Peter Hartshorne-Jones shot and killed his wife in Barham - Credit: Suffolk police

Peter Hartshorne-Jones shot his solicitor wife Silke dead while their eight-year-old twin sons were in their bedrooms at their Barham farmhouse in May last year.

Hartshorne -Jones, who admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, was found to have answered 'no' to questions on mental health when applying for firearms certificates, despite having a history of depression.

The 52-year-old declined to give an explanation for the killing in his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Hartshorne-Jones was handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of ten years and eight months.

