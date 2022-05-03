Jailed in April: The Suffolk criminals put behind bars last month

Aaron warren, Kwasi Jabocs, Bobby Jeffs, Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao, Terrance Nicholls and Barrington Aitkens are among those jailed in Suffolk in April - Credit: Suffolk police

A violent man who tried to choke his former partner and a man who photographed himself raping a baby are among those jailed in Suffolk last month.

Fred Armitage

Fred Armitage was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Fred Armitage was jailed for 22 months after trying to choke his former partner at an address in Northgate Street in Bury St Edmunds.

Armitage, 38, of no fixed address, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in February and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court.

During the incident, Armitage grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her off her bed before trying to strangle her, the court heard.

She tried to run to the door of her flat but Armitage had pulled her back and punched her eight times in the face before she managed to call the police.

The court heard that the victim told police she had found Armitage in her room and noticed an open window and moss on the floor.

Armitage had 179 previous convictions.

Bobby Jeffs

Paedophile Bobby Jeffs was branded a danger to children at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bobby Jeffs, 40, was jailed for nine years after he groomed a teenage girl in Canada to take photographs of her sexually abusing a baby.

Jeffs, of Water Lane, Lowestoft, was branded a danger to children when he was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court, with Judge Emma Peters adding he had caused "utter devastation" to the teenager and her family.

He had also downloaded more than 7,000 indecent images and movies of children, the court was told.

Jeffs admitted 16 charges, including six offences of making indecent images and videos of children, two offences of possessing prohibited images of children and two offences of possessing extreme pornography and six offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and was jailed for nine years with an extended licence period of five years.

Terrance Nicholls

Terrence Nicholls has been jailed for 13 months after admitting to charges at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Terrance Nicholls, 32, was jailed for 13 months after brandishing a kitchen knife and threatening to stab and slash the throats of two teenage girls in a Woodbridge street.

Nicholls, formerly of Pembroke Avenue, Woodbridge, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting to possession of a knife and an offence of affray.

He was wearing a white mask with black eye and mouth markings when he told the girls, who were 16 and 15: “If you walk round the corner I’ll stab you” and then held the bread knife, which had a nine-inch blade, above his head before walking away, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In addition to being jailed, Nicholls was banned from contacting two of the victims of the offences for five years and from going to Pembroke Avenue or St Edmunds Close in Woodbridge.

Nicholls, who has 78 previous convictions, was jailed for 21 months.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao, 51, was jailed for 30 months after holding a knife at his partner's throat and monitoring her phone.

He also threatened to kill the woman, threatened to harm their child, used abusive language to her and assaulted her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Abrantes De Encarnacao, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, denied using controlling or coercive and controlling behaviour between May and October 2020 and two offences of assault by beating but was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial.

In addition to being jailed, Abrantes De Encarnacao was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Abrantes De Encarnacao was not present at court during his trial after absconding while on bail and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Aaron Warren

Drug dealer Aaron Warren was jailed for 57 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Aaron Warren, 27, was jailed for 57 months after operating a county lines drug line in Ipswich.

Warren, of Thornton Road, Croydon, was sentenced after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine for nine months between March 2021 and January this year.

Warren ran the “Kenny” drugs line through most of last year and sent out bulk text messages to customers advertising the sale of heroin and cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said that in June last year police had found 78 wraps of crack cocaine and 53 wraps of heroin during a raid at Ropers Court in Ipswich and found evidence that Warren had been using youths aged 17 and 14 as runners.

The court heard that in 2017 Warren was jailed for five years and six months for robbery with a firearm.

Following his arrest for the current offences, he had been recalled to prison with a release date of February next year.

Carl Cox

Carl Cox was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Carl Cox, 32, was jailed for ten years after photographing himself raping a baby.

Cox, of Godfreys Close, Horringer, admitted rape and taking indecent images of a child at Ipswich Crown Court.

In addition to being jailed for ten years, he was given an extended licence period of four years.

He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Barrington Aitkens and Kwasi Jacobs

Kwasi Jacobs and Barrington Aitkens were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Kwasi Jacobs, 44, was jailed for 12 years and six months after carrying out violent raids on shops in Ipswich and Barrington Aitkens, 42, was jailed for four years and nine months after acting as a lookout for the crimes.

Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, admitted robberies at Betfred in Carr Street on Thursday, July 15, the Three Star Food and Wine shop, in Felixstowe Road on Monday, July 19 and The Corner Store, in Clapgate Lane on Wednesday, July 21 last year.

During the robberies, Jacobs repeatedly punched a shopkeeper in the face and broke his jaw and his eye socket as well as jumping over the counter during raids at two other shops in the town, causing the petrified female assistants to fear he was going to kill them.

He will have to serve eight years and four months of his sentence before he can be considered for release by the parole board.

Aitkens, of Fore Street, Ipswich, admitted acting as a look out during the raid at the Corner Shop in Clapgate Lane.

Oliver Haswell, for Aikens, said his client had turned a blind eye to the attack on the shopkeeper by Jacobs and hadn’t anticipated the level of violence used during the robbery.

The court heard that Aikens had started drinking heavily after the murder of his nephew.