Jailed in February 2021: Why these criminals were locked up in Suffolk

These are the faces of just some of the criminals who were put behind bars in Suffolk during February.

Jet ski pair had to be rescued in North Sea

Two drug smugglers who made a trip across the North Sea on a jet ski to pick up £200,000 worth of cocaine and had to be rescued on the return leg were jailed on February 16.

Lancashire pair Steven Brogan, 36, and Anthony Reilly, 34, embarked on an "ambitious" mission from the Lowestoft area to collect drugs from Holland before they ran out of fuel and became stranded, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A survey boat reported the incident just before 7pm on September 30, 2020, after the pair approached the vessel and asked for fuel some 27 nautical miles off the Suffolk coast.

The vessel issued a mayday call and a coastguard helicopter and volunteers from Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ attended the scene.

The two men were winched to safety and airlifted to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. One man was showing signs of hypothermia and the other of exhaustion, the court heard.

Recorder Richard Christie QC said: "It was only because of the weather that things went badly wrong for you and you were very fortunate to be picked up and at public expense taken to hospital."

Brogan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and Reilly was handed seven years.

Teenager jailed for bleach attack

A teenage drug dealer who squirted diluted bleach in the faces of three people in two separate incidents outside a Bury St Edmunds shopping precinct was jailed for more than two years on February 9.

Kyelan Conaty was sentenced to 26 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 18-year-old, of Elm Drive, Walsham-le-Willows, had pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawfully and maliciously administering a poison, namely watered-down hydrogen peroxide, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, at an earlier hearing in December.

The offences happened seven days apart, on July 14 and July 21 last year, outside St Olaves Precinct, on the Howard Estate, in Bury St Edmunds.

On the first occasion, Conaty squirted hydrogen peroxide from a bottle onto two young women sitting in the front of a car outside the shops at about 9.30pm.

Armed police were called to the same car park at St Olaves Precinct shortly after 6.40pm on Tuesday, July 21, following reports of an unknown liquid having been thrown in the face of a man in his 20s.

The victim, who had been with his partner at the time, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged the same evening.

Conaty also admitted possession of a small quantity of cannabis when arrested, as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine on March 15, 2019.

Dealer ran 'mouse' drug line in Ipswich

An Ipswich man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin on February 22.

Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to running the ‘mouse’ drugs line in the town between January 30, 2020, and September 16, 2020, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

In February 2020, Hamilton failed to stop for police in rural Lincolnshire.

He drove at more than 90mph in his Audi TT before leaving the car and running from police.

When officers searched the car, they found £5,000 in cash and a Nokia mobile phone – later linked to Hamilton and the supply of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail.

Teen petrol bombed house in 'revenge attack'

A man who petrol bombed a Stowmarket house in a "revenge attack" after he was assaulted a month previously has been jailed.

Caelan Ricketts, 19, was seen on CCTV cycling to the house in Hill Rise at around 10pm on June 29 last year with another man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim, who was in the living room of the property at the time, heard a smashing sound and came outside to find flames around 60cm high, Richard Kelly, prosecuting, told the court.

The court heard that Ricketts was the victim of an alleged assault by one of the woman's sons in May 2020, in which he required hospital treatment.

Sentencing Ricketts on February 24, Judge Emma Peters said the offence was "clearly a revenge attack".

Ricketts was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a young offenders' institution and will serve half of that sentence in custody before his release on licence.

Drug dealer 'fell in with wrong crowd'

An Ipswich drug dealer who hid wraps of crack cocaine and heroin from police in his boxer shorts was jailed on February 25.

Siyabonga Mamabolo, 24, was arrested in Iris Close, Ipswich, and found in possession of £892.72 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.

When later strip searched, three drug wraps fell out of his boxer shorts.

Mamabolo was again arrested in a wooded area near Orchid Close, Ipswich, and found to be in possession of two mobile phones and a small amount of cannabis.

Officers then searched the area and discovered a yellow sweet packet containing a bundle of 54 class A drug wraps in cling film.

Police then found another three class A drug wraps, scales and £595 at his address in Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich.

Mamabolo previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing class B drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Peter Spary, mitigating, said Mamabolo had come to the UK from South Africa to be with his mother but had "fallen in with the wrong crowd".

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years.