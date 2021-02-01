Jailed in January: Why these criminals were locked up in Suffolk

Published: 7:30 AM February 1, 2021

The faces of just some of the criminals jailed in Suffolk during January - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

These are the faces of just some of the criminals to face justice in Suffolk during the first month of 2021.

Bradley Derosa and John Falzon

Bradley Derosa (left) and John Falzon were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Bradley Derosa, 49, of Hook End, Brentwood, and John Falzon, 31, of Mashiters Hill, Romford, arrested following the discovery of a commercial scale cannabis factory in a Suffolk barn, were given jail sentences totalling more than 11 years.

Police officers who went to The Haven, in Capel St Mary, in February last year noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a large barn which was surrounded by CCTV cameras, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Inside the barn, they discovered 281 cannabis plants which could have potentially yielded cannabis with a street value of between £50,000 and £150,000.

MORE: Pair jailed after police uncover industrial scale commercial cannabis factory

Noel Clarke

Noel Clarke was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for stealing charity boxes - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Noel Clarke, of Bennington Road, Ipswich, stole eight charity boxes during a string of thefts in Ipswich and Woodbridge.

Sentencing the 51-year-old to more than two years in jail, Judge Emma Peters described the thefts as “utterly deplorable”.

MORE: Thief jailed after theft of charity boxes for war veterans and cancer victims

Derrick Thompson

Derrick Thompson was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Derrick Thompson, 34, of Riverside Road, Ipswich, was Tasered twice by police while armed with a knife.

Thompson had been drinking and inhaling lighter fluid before going to his ex-partner's flat in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, to pick up some of his clothes.

After becoming emotional and upset, he proceeded to cut himself with a knife in a communal area.

Police arrived to find Thompson holding kitchen knife to his throat.

An officer was forced to deploy his Taser twice to subdue Thompson, who subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Thompson to 18 months in custody.

MORE: Man Tasered by police while armed with knife is jailed

Christopher Banham

Child rapist Christopher Banham has been jailed for 21 years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Child rapist Christopher Banham documented the abuse he inflicted and bragged about it to other paedophiles.

The 35-year-old, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, was jailed for 21 years for three counts of raping a child under 13, four of sexually assaulting a child by penetration, and taking and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Banham's crimes were uncovered after the National Crime Agency made an urgent referral to Suffolk Constabulary, alerting the force to the activity of a mobile messenger app user – identified as Banham via his IP address – sharing details and images of the abuse in a chat group.

MORE: Ipswich child rapist gets 21 years for 'despicable' crimes

John Campbell

John Campbell was jailed for 18 weeks for downloading 12 indecent images of children - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

John Campbell, 33, of Lark Rise, Martlesham, was jailed for 18 weeks after being found in possession of indecent images of children for the second time

Suffolk police visited Campbell's home after National Crime Agency officers discovered indecent images had been accessed from the address on November 30, 2018.

A micro SD card seized from the property was found to contain 12 of the second most serious, category B indecent images, depicting females aged 12 to 13.

MORE: Martlesham man caught with indecent images for second time

Neven Kovac





Neven Kovac was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Neven Kovac, 26, of Gresley Gardens, Ipswich, took a "highly dangerous" knife to confront a man following a dispute on social media.

Police were called to Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on July 14 last year following a 999 call regarding a disturbance.

Kovac, who was seen discarding a 30cm kitchen knife nearby, became animated and aggressive with officers, using arm gestures and shouting.

He was jailed for 14 months for possessing a bladed article and using threatening words or behaviour.

MORE: Man who took knife to confrontation is jailed

Alan Fitzpatrick

Alan Fitzpatrick - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Repeat sex offender Alan Fitzpatrick hid from justice while under investigation for another "heinous" crime.

Fitzpatrick, of Edmonton Road, Kesgrave, was jailed for almost three years at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for sexually assaulting another man last February.

The 49-year-old fled to Dublin the day after his arrest - but was eventually caught up with in April and recalled to prison.

He later admitted one count of sexual touching without consent and two counts of breaching notification requirements imposed following his conviction for previous offences.

Fitzpatrick was jailed for 13 years in 2008 for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of two young girls and boys, while living in the Great Yarmouth area, between 1987 and 2005.

He had already been jailed for seven months in Croydon in 1992 for assaults on children and was locked up in Dublin for three years in 1997 for indecent assault on a female.

In February last year, Fitzpatrick sexually assaulted a sleeping man, aged in his 20s, at his Kesgrave home.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 32 months in custody at Ipswich Crown Court and made subject to further sex offender notification requirements for another 10 years.

MORE: 'Evil' sex offender jailed for another 'heinous' crime

Levi Hilden

Levi Hilden was jailed for a total of 11 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Levi Hilden was jailed for 11 years for "a year-long spate of criminality" – including burgling his aunt's home when she attending her son's funeral.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Hilden, 36, committed a string of offences between December 31, 2018, and January 8, 2020, which also included a £25,000 jewellery robbery with another man.

The court heard how Hilden burgled his aunt's home in Meadowlands, Kirton, on New Year's Eve 2018, knowing the house would be empty.

MORE: Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed

Vidunas Tutkus

Vidunas Tutkus was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday - Credit: Essex Police

Fraudster Vidunas Tutkus was jailed for 19 months for his part in a courier scam which saw criminals posing as police officers steal nearly £25,000 from elderly victims.

The fraudsters claimed to be officers investigating counterfeit money at a bank, and persuaded elderly victims, aged in their 70s and 80s, to withdraw large sums of money from their accounts.

Tutkus, 23, of no fixed address, managed to steal £24,800 from four victims between April and June last year.

The victims were living in Elmstead, near Colchester, in Essex, Barrowby in Lincolnshire, Wollaston in Northamptonshire, and Winchester in Hampshire.

MORE: 'Callous' courier fraudster jailed for 19 months