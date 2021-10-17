Jailed in Suffolk: J Block gang members and man who attacked train station staff

Published: 8:00 AM October 17, 2021

Ipswich gang members Arnoldas Miglinas and Wayne Scullion have been jailed for drug offences in the Maple Park area. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two members of “notorious” drug dealing Ipswich gang J Block were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Wayne Scullion and Arnoldas Miglinas

Wayne Scullion and Arnoldas Miglinas, who appeared in YouTube drill videos boasting about evading police and using weapons, have been jailed for a total of 19 years.

Sentencing the duo, Judge David Pugh said they were members of the J Block gang from the Jubilee Park area of west Ipswich and were involved in the organised “substantial” supply of class A drugs for just over a year.

He said that Scullion appeared right at the front of a drill video posted by the gang on YouTube in July last year and Miglinas also featured in the recording.

Scullion, 28, of Fore Street, Ipswich and Miglinas, 21, of Station Street both admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April last year and May this year.

Scullion was jailed for seven and a half years and Miglinas was jailed for a total of 11 and a half years with an extended licence period of three years.

Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy, 38, of Mildmay Road, Ipswich, was found in possession of a knife when he was arrested after turning up uninvited at his former partner’s home in June last year.

Police officers went to Franklin Road in the town and found Duffy there despite his former partner telling him to stay away. There was an argument, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Duffy admitted possessing a bladed article and possessing cannabis, as well as being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in January last year for a public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for three months for breaching the suspended sentence order with eight months to run consecutively for possessing the modelling knife.

Richard Prismantas

The 54-year-old was handed a one-year prison sentence after he knocked down a Second World War veteran near Newmarket and fled the country when he died of his injuries.

Prismantas, struck 95-year-old Alonzo Smart at low speed as he pushed a shopping trolley across Carter Street, in Fordham, at around 8.45am on December 2, 2019.

Mr Smart was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and rib fractures and was later discharged to a rehabilitation centre, but was readmitted to hospital and later died.

Prismantas, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was charged by post with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing death by driving while uninsured.

After it emerged that he had left the country, a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

He was arrested in Lithuania and pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on August 20 after being extradited back to the UK.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 8 where he was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Leon Barnes

Leon Barnes was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Barnes, 35, from Stowmarket assaulted staff and smashed a window at Colchester railway station and was this week jailed for 52 weeks.

Barnes entered Colchester railway station during the afternoon of Sunday, September 5, and approached ticket staff, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The member of staff believed Barnes was under the influence of alcohol after he muttered a few words, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

Barnes was verbally abusive and then picked up a metal A-frame sign and launched it towards two members of Greater Anglia staff.

He attempted to push through the barriers before punching one of the staff members twice to the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Barnes, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket, had 21 previous convictions for 40 offences.

He previously pleaded guilty to eight charges, including three counts of assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Magistrates jailed Barnes for a total of 52 weeks, and ordered him to pay a total of £800 in compensation to his various victims.

Andrew Woods





An Ipswich man who punched, slapped and spat at his former partner has been jailed for six months.

Sentencing 52-year-old Andrew Woods, Judge Emma Peters described his behaviour as “cruel and unkind” and said he’d “put the woman through hell” and left her suffering from anxiety and nightmares.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for subjecting her to such misery,” said the judge.

Woods of Byron Road, Ipswich, admitted three offences of assaulting the woman by beating during a three week period between April 1 and April 26 this year.

Meanwile in Essex, Phoenix Lee and Sheldon McKay were jailed for life for the murder of a 22-year-old man in his own home.

Sheldon Mckay and Phoenix Lee were sentenced to life imprisonment at Colchester Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

Lee and McKay were sentenced to life imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court after being found guilty of murdering Alinjavwa Siwale in September.

The court heard that the men, who denied their involvement throughout the trial, forced their way into a property in Affleck Road, Colchester, stabbing two men inside.

CCTV evidence showed the pair enter at 12am on December 11 2020.

Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The second man at the address managed to escape over a neighbouring fence to get help and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers found Sheldon McKay, 25, in the garden of a property in Teal Close, after police received reports of someone repeatedly banging on a door at the back of the property for several hours.



