Jailed in Suffolk: See the faces of the criminals locked up this week

Published: 6:00 AM January 24, 2021

See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A serial fraudster, a man caught with indecent images and a butane gas addict who was Tasered by police were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

John Campbell was jailed for 18 weeks for downloading 12 indecent images of children - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Martlesham man caught with indecent images

A 33-year-old Suffolk man was jailed for 18 weeks on Tuesday after being found in possession of indecent images of children for the second time.

John Campbell, of Lark Rise, Martlesham, had already admitted a single charge of downloading indecent images of children at an earlier hearing on December 11.

Suffolk police visited Campbell's home after National Crime Agency officers discovered indecent images had been accessed from the address on November 30, 2018.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said a micro SD card seized from the property was found to contain 12 of the second most serious, category B indecent images, depicting females aged 12 to 13.

As well as the immediate term of 18 weeks' imprisonment, magistrates also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Neven Kovac was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Man took knife to confrontation

A 26-year-old who took a "highly dangerous" knife to confront a man following a dispute on social media was jailed by a judge on Wednesday.

Police were called to Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on July 14 last year following a 999 call regarding a disturbance, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Neven Kovac was seen by a member of the public discarding something nearby and police were able to recover a 30cm kitchen knife.

Kovac then became animated and aggressive with officers, using arm gestures and shouting, the court heard.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said there had been some "derogatory comments" made towards Kovac via social media.

Kovac, of Gresley Gardens, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and using threatening words or behaviour at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Kovac for 14 months and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.

Derrick Thompson was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Butane gas addict was Tasered twice by police





An intoxicated man who was Tasered twice by police while armed with a knife in Ipswich was jailed on Thursday.

Derrick Thompson had been drinking and sniffing lighter fluid before he went to his ex-partner's flat in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, on August 30 last year to try to pick up some of his clothes.

An arrangement had been made for him to do this, but he decided to go a day earlier because he needed his work clothes, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

His former partner was not happy to let him in on that day, and Thompson became emotional and upset, the court heard.

In the communal area, he proceeded to cut himself with a knife before police arrived.

Thompson then held the kitchen knife to his own throat and kept hold of the weapon, despite instructions from officers for him to drop it.

The officer was then forced to deploy his Taser twice on Thompson to subdue him.

Thompson, 34, of Riverside Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Thompson to 18 months for possession of a bladed article, and four months for the assault on the emergency worker, to run concurrently.

The Swan at Lavenham was targeted by Sharp - Credit: citizenside.com

Serial fraudster left luxury hotels without paying bills

A serial fraudster who booked expensive rooms at four luxury hotels, racked up large bills for food and alcohol and then left without paying was jailed on Thursday.

Craig Sharp, of Dockfield Avenue, Dovercourt, near Harwich, used his own details to book rooms at three Suffolk hotels and one in Norfolk and left outstanding bills of more than £2,500 in total, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Sharp targeted the Crown in Bildeston, the Swan at Lavenham, the Brudenell in Aldeburgh and the Caley Hall Hotel, in Hunstanton, Norfolk.

Sharp pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation on Thursday.

Paul Baker, representing Sharp, said his client had been caring for his mother and father, who were not in good health, and in February "things just got on top of him" and he needed to get away from home.

But magistrates felt that the offences did cross the custody threshold and sentenced Sharp to 12 weeks' imprisonment for each offence to run consecutively, meaning he will serve 48 weeks in total.

He was also ordered to pay compensation in full, a total of £2,579.82, to the four hotels involved.