Jailed in July: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month

A number of Suffolk criminals were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court in July - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who left a 10-year-old girl seriously injured after a crash and a conman who swindled victims out of more than £250,000 were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk last month.

Veli Rakepi

Veli Rakepi, 28, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Veli Rakepi was arrested after being caught with 14 wraps of cocaine in a sock down his trousers in Ipswich.

After police stopped a silver Hyundai in February, Rakepi was found to have £445 in cash within the vehicle and officers noticed a "bulge" in his trousers, but did not respond when asked what it was.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, had denied a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and told officers in police interview the drugs were his own, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

However, a jury of eight men and four women unanimously found him guilty of the charge.

Rakepi was jailed for five years.

Christopher Webster

Christopher Webster, from Lowestoft, admitted three offences of fraud - Credit: Suffolk police

Christopher Webster swindled vulnerable victims out of more than £250,000 after making “fantastical” claims and inventing a string of false identities, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The court heard the 43-year-old created more than 17 fake identities, opened bank accounts and created phantom law firms, with his actions leaving one of his victims around £1million out of pocket.

One of the biggest frauds involving £231,000 concerned the friend of a retired surveyor from Lakenheath.

Webster, of Marsh Lane, Lowestoft, admitted three offences of fraud over a four-year period.

He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Adam Darbous

Adam Darbous crashed into a car in Portman Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Adam Darbous crashed into a parked car during a police chase in Ipswich and seriously injured a 10-year-girl inside the vehicle.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner told Darbous, 23, the victim's life had been "ruined" after the incident in Portman Road in February.

Darbous, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was given a 24-month sentence for the driving offence, reduced to 14 months for his early guilty plea.

Darbous was also sentenced to six months in jail for possession with intent to supply which was reduced to four, to be served concurrently.

Stephen Harris

Bury St Edmunds man Stephen Harris, 64, was jailed for a second time - Credit: Suffolk police

Stephen Harris, who was jailed more than a decade ago for downloading more than 15,000 indecent photographs of children, has been jailed again.

Police found a further 150,000 indecent images of children on Harris' computer equipment.

The 64-year-old, of Prince of Wales Close in Bury St Edmunds, admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order on or before February 25 last year by accessing file sharing and peer-to-peer software.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent images and possessing prohibited images of children.

In addition to being jailed for 18 months, Harris was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Ionel Rusu

Ionel Rusu was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Ionel Rusu was stopped by police in Ipswich in a car that contained six small bags of cocaine in a white sock, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police seized a mobile phone from Rusu, 22, and messages found on it showed he’d been involved in the supply of cocaine using the postcode method of delivery.

They also found a counterfeit Romanian identity card in his possession.

Rusu, of Rectory Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine and cannabis, possessing a false identity document and driving without a licence.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Anthony Beech

Anthony Beech, of Lowestoft, has been jailed - Credit: Suffolk police

Anthony Beech was jailed for 29 months after burgling a home in Lowestoft.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Beech smashed a kitchen window of the home in Cotmer Road, Lowestoft, on January 15 this year and stole a purse, cash and a mini disc player.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said damage valued at £200 was caused to the window and there was an untidy search of the house.

Beech was arrested after DNA found in blood on the broken window matched his profile and during his arrest he was found in possession of a lock knife.

The 43-year-old, of Marbella Green, Lowestoft, admitted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.