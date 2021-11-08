News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars last week

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:49 AM November 8, 2021
Jacob Talbot Lummis, Delroy Mariah and Charlie Newby were jailed in Suffolk this week 

Jacob Talbot Lummis, Delroy Mariah and Charlie Newby were jailed in Suffolk this week

A 16-year-old who shot another boy in the face and a man who shot his neighbour with a crossbow were among those jailed in Suffolk last week.

Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Jacob Talbot-Lummis was sentenced to 24 years

Jacob Talbot Lummis, the 16-year-old who shot another boy in the face with his grandfather's shotgun, was jailed for up to 24 years. 

Sentencing Talbot-Lummis, Judge Martyn Levett described him as “dangerous” and said he had come within “a hair- breadth” of killing the victim.

He said the teenager had ambushed him in order to carry out a “savage, planned execution” and had caused him “unimaginably serious injuries".

Judge Levett said that, although Talbot-Lummis claimed he had been bullied by the victim, he had never mentioned it to anyone in authority.

“I don’t accept there was bullying on the scale or degree suggested by the defence,” said the judge. 

He said that if Talbot-Lummis had wanted just to scare the victim, he could have taken an air gun that he kept in his bedroom and needn’t have gone to the elaborate measures he had – to steal a shotgun and ammunition from his grandfather’s home.

Delroy Mairah

Delroy Mariah, 40, of colchester, has been sentenced to three and a half years for shooting his neighbor with a crossbow

Delroy Mariah, 40, has been sentenced to three and a half years for shooting his neighbor with a crossbow

Delroy Mariah, a 40-year-old man from Colchester, was jailed for three years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court for shooting his neighbour with a crossbow. 

Mariah's defence argued that their client had formed the view that the victim, a 25-year-old man had started a sexual relationship with his girlfriend. 

Sentencing Delroy Mairah, Judge Emma Peters described the crossbow as a “very frightening” weapon and said the victim must have been terrified.

She said that if Mairah had been closer when he fired the crossbow or if the bolt had hit the victim in the heart or the eye the consequences could have been much more serious.

Charlie Newby

Charlie Newby, 22, was found guilty of firearms and drug offenses at Ipswich Crown Court, in Suffolk

Charlie Newby, 22, was found guilty of firearms and drug offenses at Ipswich Crown Court

Charlie Newby, 22, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five and a half years for firearm and drug offenses in Ipswich. 

He was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition without a certificate and two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited.

Officers arrested Newby when they raided a property on Ancaster Road on March 26 as part of a pre-planned operation. 

There they found a firearm, a knife, and a quantity of class A drugs, among other items. 

Newby was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged and remanded in police custody. 

