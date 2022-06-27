Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up so far in 2022

A number of Suffolk criminals have been locked up at Ipswich Crown Court so far in 2022 - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who tried to meet a fictitious teenager for sex in Ipswich and a paedophile who groomed a girl in Canada are among the criminals who have been jailed in Suffolk so far this year.

Samuel Creed

Stowmarket man Samuel Creed was jailed for a total of 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Samuel Creed, from Stowmarket, was subject to a three-year community order and a five-year criminal behaviour order in December 2020 that restricted his use of trains after he admitted two offences of sexual assault.

In the first offence in 2019, Creed struck up a conversation with a 20-year-old woman on a train to Ipswich before removing one of her shoes.

He then proceeded to massage the woman's foot, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In another incident in 2020, Creed also took off the boots of a teacher and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station.

Creed, 21, was sentenced to 26 months in jail.

Keyamo Curtis

Keyamo Curtis was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Keyamo Curtis attacked a father and dragged him out of his home during a "planned revenge" attack in west Suffolk.

The 27-year-old went to a home in Beck Row, near Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, to confront the victim's son, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Curtis, of Aspal Way, Beck Row, then punched the victim in his own home before the father was able to return a punch in self-defence, Mr Edwards said.

He then dragged the father from his home in front of family members and struck multiple blows to his head and also kicked him.

Curtis admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Emma Peters jailed Curtis for two years, and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.

Bobby Jeffs

Bobby Jeffs, from Lowestoft, groomed a girl in Canada - Credit: Suffolk police

Bobby Jeffs, 40, groomed a teenage girl in Canada to take photographs of her sexually abusing a baby.

Jeffs, of Water Lane, Lowestoft, was branded a danger to children when he was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, April 4, with Judge Emma Peters adding he had caused "utter devastation" to the teenager and her family.

The 40-year-old admitted 16 offences, including six offences of making indecent images and videos of children, two offences of possessing prohibited images of children and two offences of possessing extreme pornography and six offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and was jailed for nine years with an extended licence period of five years.

Jeffs also downloaded more than 7,000 indecent images and movies of children.

He was jailed for nine years.

John Beswick

John Beswick was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 30 months

John Beswick travelled from his home in Lincolnshire to The Cricketers pub in Ipswich with the intention of meeting a man, named Robbie, who he believed to be the stepfather of a teenage girl.

However, 'Robbie' was actually an undercover police officer posing as the stepfather of a decoy 13-year-old girl called Riley.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Beswick, 50, had intended to meet the girl for sex.

Beswick, of Thorpe Lane, Lincoln, admitted arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and was jailed for a total of 30 months.

Kyle Lambton

Kyle Lambton was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Lowestoft man Kyle Lambton sexually assaulted a schoolgirl after walking into a house uninvited and sneaking into her bedroom.

The 37-year-old had been drinking whiskey and taking cocaine during the day prior to the incident on March 13 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lambton went into the house at 1.15am and entered the girl's room while her father and brother were downstairs watching television, Marc Brown, prosecuting, told the court.

He put his hand over her mouth and began kissing her forehead before the girl was able to scream and alert the house, Mr Brown said.

Lambton, of Avondale Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was jailed for three years.

Jordan Carr

Jordan Carr was jailed for his role in a knifepoint robbery in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Jordan Carr and an accomplice were both carrying knives when they entered entered the couple’s home in Norman Road, Bury St Edmunds, in 2018.

Ipswich Crown Court heard one of the victims was told her fingers would be cut off if she didn’t take off her ring.

Carr, of no fixed address, had denied being involved in the aggravated burglary but changed his plea to guilty at trial.

Sentencing the 32-year-old, Judge David Pugh described the couple’s ordeal as "terrifying".

Carr was jailed for 11 years.