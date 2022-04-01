Jailed in March: The Suffolk criminals put behind bars last month

The faces of some of the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police/Norfolk Constabulary

A man who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old schoolgirl and a paedophile who possessed more than 200 indecent images of children were among those jailed in Suffolk last month.

Edmund Hall

Edmund Hall, 47, was arrested after police officers seized an iPhone which contained more than 200 indecent images of children.

A total of 58 of the images and 55 of the videos being of the most serious kind.

Edmund Hall, 47, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court

Hall, of Dunlop Road, Ipswich, admitted three offences of making indecent images and videos of children in May last year, one offence of possessing a prohibited image of children, five offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and four offences of distributing indecent images of children.

Sentencing Hall, Judge Emma Peters described some of the images and videos as horrific, and said "for some inexplicable reason, you have an interest in the sexual abuse of babies".

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

John Elsley

John Elsley, 70, has been jailed for for four years and four months for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

John Elsley was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Elsley, of Halesworth Road, Linstead, Halesworth, admitted assaulting a child under 13 by penetration and two offences of sexual assault on the same child on the same date in October last year.

Sentencing him, Ipswich Crown Court judge Martyn Levett said: “You totally corrupted this little girl’s innocent childhood.”

As well as his prison sentence, Elsley has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Darren Hodgson

Darren Hodgson has been jailed for spitting in the face of a police officer and a woman in a McDonald's restaurant.

On February 28, he entered a McDonald's in Bury St Edmunds, falling into a collection of stools.

Darren Hodgson was jailed for 52 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

He then proceeded to say "boo" loudly into the face of a woman who had just sat down to her meal. Staff asked him to leave, but he raised his fist and spat at the customer, hitting her neck and coat.

Hodgson, 53, was arrested and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly and breaching a community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

He has sentenced to been 52 weeks imprisonment.

Gary Daily

Gary Daily was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court after a stabbing on Tavern Street in Ipswich.

The 34-year-old, of Gladstone Road in Ipswich, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The incident happened in September 2021, when Daily approached the victim and his friend.

An argument between the victim and Daily, with the victim stabbed once to the lower back leaving a puncture wound.

Daily was arrested the following day.

Neil Dugdale

Neil Dugdale was sentenced to 16 months in jail for attacking his mother and brother with a Baileys bottle on Boxing Day last year – two days after being released from prison.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

Neil Dugdale was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court heard that on Boxing Day, Dugdale went to his mother's home in Felixstowe demanding money.

When she declined, Dugdale became aggressive and took a partially empty bottle of Baileys and hit his mother across the face with it, Mr Potts, prosecuting, said.

She suffered a deep laceration above her left eyebrow from the blow, the court heard.

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis was jailed for four years after being caught dealing cocaine on the streets of Ipswich.

The 24-year-old was paid £1,200 per week to deliver drugs to various locations in the town, and made 474 drops between December 30, 2021, and January 8 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The drugs sold during that time totalled 237g and had a street value of £17,330.

The court heard that Tsalkitzidis arrived in the UK from Greece on December 22 last year.

Ionut Stanciu

Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months after arming himself with a supermarket meat cleaver following a dispute with another man.

Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court

The 26-year-old was seen on CCTV going into the Thetford Food Centre on November 15, 2021, after a dispute with a man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He then came out of the supermarket and into the street with the meat cleaver, and was watched by several members of the public.

Stanciu, of Winchester Way, Thetford, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and obstructing a police officer.

