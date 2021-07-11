Ipswich Town striker James Norwood to face trial for drink-driving

Published: 2:06 PM July 11, 2021

James Norwood is due in court to face trial over drink-driving - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is due in court on Monday to face trial for drink-driving.

Norwood was accused of driving an Audi Q8 with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

The offence was alleged to have taken place in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, on August 30 last year.

The 30-year-old denied the charge at an earlier hearing in December.

The trial was due to take place in March - however, prosecutors made an application for it to be vacated to another date in response to the service of expert witness evidence by the defence.

Monday's hearing is due to take place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich.