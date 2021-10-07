Couple involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their shed, court hears

Published: 7:00 PM October 7, 2021

A Felixstowe couple who were involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their garden shed, a court has heard.

Police went to James Southey and Samantha Baker’s home after Southey was approached by an officer near Maidstone Road, Felixstowe in May last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis and Southey admitted he’d been smoking cannabis and had a small amount of the drug on him, said Andrew Thompson, prosecuting.

Southey was detained for a drug search and a lock knife was found in his possession as well as mobile phone which was found to contain messages relating to drug dealing.

After Southey’s arrest police went to his home and during a search they found containers of herbal cannabis and more significantly 48.9g of cannabis in a locked garden shed.

“Some of that was for personal use but some we say was destined for supply to others,” said Mr Thompson.

When Baker was interviewed by police she said been involved in the supply of cannabis of her own free will and wasn’t being threatened.

Southey admitted he’d been selling cannabis to friends for about six months to pay for his own cannabis use.

Southey, 34, of Runnacles Way, Felixstowe, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of a lock knife.

He was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing him Recorder Graham Huston said Southey had three or four customers he’d been supplying with cannabis over a period of six months.

Baker, 33, of the same address, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

She was given a two year community order, a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

Hugh Vass for Baker said she had no previous convictions and she and Southey had two children.

“She got involved with some reluctance because it was her partner’s gig and she went along with it,” said Mr Vass.

He said Southey was stopped by police after going out to carry out a drug transaction and hasn’t deliberately taken the lock knife with him.

Southey was now working as a cleaner and there was no evidence of an extravagant lifestyle.



