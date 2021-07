Published: 2:55 PM July 29, 2021

Jamie Button's trial is expected to start at Ipswich Crown Court in August 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 36-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will take place in August next year.

Jamie Button, of Raeburn Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in September 2019 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( July 29).

His trial, which is expected to last five days, will get underway on August 15 next year.