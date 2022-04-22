News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man who brandished meat cleaver in Ipswich Co-op raid awaits sentence

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 10:57 AM April 22, 2022
Bramford Lane Co-op

Jamie Foster was due to be sentenced after admitting robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 25-year-old man who wielded a meat cleaver during a robbery at an Ipswich Co-op store just days before Christmas will be sentenced next week.

Jamie Foster, of Richmond Road, Ipswich was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 22) but Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned the case until April 28.

At an earlier hearing Foster admitted robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date.

Officers were called just after 10.30pm to reports a man had entered the store with a meat cleaver and demanded money from the shop assistants. 

The man then left the shop with two bottles of vodka. No-one was hurt in the incident. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia now run trains on a direct contract rather than as a franchise.

Suffolk Live News

Rail tickets between Ipswich and London go on sale for just £5

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A driver in Ipswich was detained following a pursuit after being caught not wearing a seatbelt

Suffolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash

Jane Hunt

person
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Yarmouth Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Emergency road closure in place to fix flooding issue in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon