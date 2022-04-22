Man who brandished meat cleaver in Ipswich Co-op raid awaits sentence

Jamie Foster was due to be sentenced after admitting robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 25-year-old man who wielded a meat cleaver during a robbery at an Ipswich Co-op store just days before Christmas will be sentenced next week.

Jamie Foster, of Richmond Road, Ipswich was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 22) but Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned the case until April 28.

At an earlier hearing Foster admitted robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date.

Officers were called just after 10.30pm to reports a man had entered the store with a meat cleaver and demanded money from the shop assistants.

The man then left the shop with two bottles of vodka. No-one was hurt in the incident.