Woman admits assault after bringing knife to victim's home

Stacey Glashin will be sentenced in the new year - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich woman who went to the home of her brother’s ex-partner with a knife will be sentenced in January after admitting assaulting her.

During the incident at the victim’s home in River Street, Ipswich, Stacey Glashin punched her in the face causing her to fall backwards into a bookshelf, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She had then produced a knife out of a pocket and held it at the woman’s stomach.

The woman tried to push Glashin out of the way and as she did so she suffered a small cut to her thumb, said Oliver Haswell, prosecuting.

The knife fell to the floor and the victim had taken the opportunity to run towards the door to shout for help.

“The defendant went after her with the knife and held it to her throat,” said Mr Haswell.

The victim managed to get out of the house and shouted for help and the defendant had left.

Glashin, 44, of Sandy Hill Lane, Ipswich, denied aggravated burglary on May 12 this year and her trial got underway on Monday (November 29).

However, on Tuesday (November 30) Mr Haswell added two further charges of having an article with a blade and assault causing actual bodily harm which Glashin admitted and the jury was discharged from returning a verdict on the charge of aggravated burglary.

Glashin also admitted producing 20 cannabis plants and having a knife in Belstead Road, Ipswich in May this year.

She will be sentenced on January 10 after a pre-sentence has been prepared on her.

Mr Haswell claimed that Glashin went to the victim’s home at around 8am on May 12.

The court heard that several days earlier there had been a dispute between Glashin’s brother and the victim who had been in a relationship.

The victim had heard a knock at her door and was confronted by Gleshin who pushed her way in and said: “You know why I’m here.”

Glashin was arrested two weeks after the incident and denied going to the victim’s house.

She claimed she had been in Felixstowe with a friend at the time of the incident.

However, the court heard that phone records showed that Gleshin’s mobile phone had used a mast near the victim’s address at around the time of the incident.

Hugh Vass for Glashin, who has more than 70 previous convictions, said she had been in custody for six months.