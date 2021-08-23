Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction

Video

Published: 2:32 PM August 23, 2021

The wreckage of the Audi TT was recovered from the junction of Bramford Road and Norwich Road the following morning - Credit: Submitted

A 36-year-old man has admitted dangerous driving following a late-night crash involving an Audi TT in Ipswich.

The single-vehicle collision happened following a short police chase at about midnight on Friday, July 23, in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road.

One person, understood to have been a passenger, was left with minor injuries following the crash.

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

Jason Nicholls appeared in custody at Ipswich Crown Court, via video link from Norwich prison, for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday.

Nicholls, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Sirdar Road, Norwich Road and Bramford Road, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He first appeared before magistrates on July 26 to enter no plea to the driving charges but admitted being in possession of a controlled drug, methadone.

On the same day, he received 24 weeks' custody for a number of offences – for which he was released on bail, pending a pre-sentence report, at the time of the crash.

He had earlier admitted stealing a £6.50 bottle of wine on April 8 from the Co-op, in Penshurst Road.

In doing so, he breached a three-year criminal behaviour order, imposed in 2019, which banned him from entering all East of England Co-op stores.

He also admitted biting a police officer on the hand while being booked into custody for an unrelated matter, for which no further action was taken, on July 11.

He further admitted possession of a starter pistol and blank ammunition, as well as damaging an Audi A3 belonging to his ex-partner's new partner, on July 17.

Nicholls already had previous convictions for 173 offences before Monday, when Judge Emma Peters said it would not come as any surprise that he was likely to face another jail sentence for dangerous driving.

Before sentencing, on September 6, Judge Peters asked prosecutors to upload images of damage to the Audi TT, any available dashcam footage of his driving and a plan of the route driven before the crash.

According to one witness, Nicholls approached the junction of Bramford Road and Norwich Road at speeds of about 70mph.

Police had been called to reports of a stolen car being driven in Sirdar Road.

A 37-year-old Ipswich man was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and released under investigation pending further enquiries.