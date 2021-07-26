Ipswich man remanded over Norwich Road crash dangerous driving charge

Published: 4:30 PM July 26, 2021

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving following a late-night crash involving an Audi TT in Ipswich.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about midnight on Friday, in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road.

One person, understood to have been a passenger, was left with minor injuries following the crash, which closed the road for several hours.

Jason Nicholls, 36, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

He entered no plea to a charge of dangerous driving and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on August 23.

The car being recovered on Saturday morning - Credit: Submitted

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Nicholls is alleged to have driven dangerously, at speed, for a prolonged period.

He is also charged with driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old Ipswich man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and released under investigation pending further enquiries.