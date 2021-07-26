News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man remanded over Norwich Road crash dangerous driving charge

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM July 26, 2021   
The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving following a late-night crash involving an Audi TT in Ipswich.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about midnight on Friday, in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road.

One person, understood to have been a passenger, was left with minor injuries following the crash, which closed the road for several hours.

Jason Nicholls, 36, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

He entered no plea to a charge of dangerous driving and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on August 23.

The car was recovered in morning in Norwich Road, Ipswich

The car being recovered on Saturday morning  - Credit: Submitted

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Nicholls is alleged to have driven dangerously, at speed, for a prolonged period.

He is also charged with driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road
  2. 2 Look inside beautiful £1.2million home with a pool near Felixstowe
  3. 3 Car hits front of Ipswich convenience store
  1. 4 Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash in Norwich Road
  2. 5 Person taken to hospital after collision in Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich
  3. 6 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
  4. 7 New special school planned for former BT site
  5. 8 New home developments boost Ipswich's 'connected town' ambition
  6. 9 35 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly clash with Palace
  7. 10 Trains to and from London cancelled amid flooded railway

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old Ipswich man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Video

Audi left wrecked after late-night crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The noise was heard coming from Stonelodge Park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Did you hear the loud 'bang' coming from Ipswich park?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police are looking for a man after a woman has been verbally abused in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live

Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Handford Road CGI

Work to start on 150 new Ipswich council homes next year

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon