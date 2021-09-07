Ipswich man jailed over horror crash which wrecked his Audi TT

Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021

The car was recovered in morning - Credit: Submitted

An Audi TT driver who crashed in Ipswich town centre following a police chase at speeds of up to 70mph has been jailed.

Jason Nicholls ignored attempts by police officers to pull him over before crashing in Norwich Road on July 24 this year.

Sentencing the 36-year-old at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, Judge David Pugh described Nicholls' driving as "highly dangerous".

Police had received reports of a stolen Audi being driven in Ipswich town centre shortly after midnight on the day in question, the court heard.

Two police officers in a marked car saw the Audi being driven by Nicholls, with a front seat passenger, at the junction of Bramford Road and Sirdar Road.

They indicated for him to stop - but Nicholls ignored the officers and edged past the police car through a gap.

A short chase followed, with the pursuit ending when Nicholls lost control of the Audi and collided with road furniture in Norwich Road, said prosecutor Harry O'Sullivan.

Nicholls tried to run off but was detained shortly afterwards, Mr O’Sullivan added.

“At such a speed, you were unable to control the vehicle and, if there had been members of the public around, the consequences could have been severe,” said Judge Pugh.

Nicholls, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, later admitted dangerous driving in Sirdar Road, Bramford Road and Norwich Road.

He also admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and being in possession of methadone.

As well as being jailed, Nicholls - who has 174 previous convictions - was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Simon Gladwell, for Nicholls, said his client had a number of previous convictions and had reached an age when he wanted to turn his life around.

He said drugs had played a part in his past offending but Nicholls was now drug free and wanted to stay that way.

Mr Gladwell said the dangerous during was over a short distance at a time when there weren’t many people around.

“He is very sorry. He has started to see the light,” said Mr Gladwell.