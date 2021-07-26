Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash in Norwich Road

Published: 10:16 AM July 26, 2021

The car being recovered on Saturday morning - Credit: Submitted

A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and other motoring offences following a late-night crash involving an Audi in Ipswich.

The single vehicle collision happened at about midnight on Friday, in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road.

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

One person was arrested a short distance away, while another was left with minor injuries following the crash, which closed the road for several hours.

Jason Nicholls, 36, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, has been charged with dangerous driving,

driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of methadone — controlled as a Class A drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Nicholls was remanded to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.