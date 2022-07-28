County lines heroin dealer caught in Ipswich given suspended jail term

A county lines drug dealer who came to Ipswich to sell heroin and cocaine has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jazz Overington, who is now 21, was only 17 when he was arrested by police in the town in 2018, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Overington, of Armstrong Close, Dagenham, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and two offences of possessing drugs.

He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation requirement, a Thinking Skills programme and 200 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said he had a tough start in life and was taken into care before being adopted.

She said Overington was stopped by police in August 2018 with £400 cash a wrap of cocaine.

A couple of days later he back on the streets and was found with drugs in his pockets and between his buttocks.

“You didn’t take the hint that the police were on to you,” said the judge.

The court heard that cocaine and heroin found on him was worth £220.

A couple of weeks later in September 2018 he was found in possession of a cannabis cigarette as he left a flat in St Matthew House in Ipswich.