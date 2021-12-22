News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jewellery, iPhone and Apple computer stolen from Ipswich home after burglary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:52 AM December 22, 2021
Personal items have been stolen from a property in Allenby Road

Personal items have been stolen from a property in Allenby Road - Credit: Google Maps

A number of personal items including jewellery, iPhone and Apple computer have been stolen during a burglary at an Ipswich home. 

The burglary took place at a property in Allenby Road during the early hours of the morning on Friday, December 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed the unknown suspect has gained access to the rear garden, and using a crowbar type tool, has forced entry to a rear door of the home."

Anyone with any information, or who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via a doorbell cameral or private CCTV cameras, is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72078/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

