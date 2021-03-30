News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jewellery stolen in Martlesham burglary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:49 PM March 30, 2021   
Suffolk police are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious behaviour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wrist watch was stolen during a burglary at a property in Martlesham, near Ipswich. 

The incident took place at a property on Viking Heights between midday on Wednesday, March 24 and 11am Thursday, March 25.

A bedroom window was smashed and it appears a search of the main bedroom took place. 

It is thought the only item stolen was a gentleman's wrist watch. 

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, or knows who is responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/14688/21.                   

