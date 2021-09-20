Woman, 34, to stand trial for robbery next year

Published: 4:57 PM September 20, 2021

Joanne Kozera appeared before Ipswich Crown Court accused of robbery. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 34-year-old Ipswich woman accused of robbery will take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link was Joanne Kozera, of Unity Street, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to robbing a man of £200 cash, an iPad, an iPhone, a bank card and identification documents on August 19.

Her trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 17 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 13.