Woman, 34, to stand trial for robbery next year
Published: 4:57 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a 34-year-old Ipswich woman accused of robbery will take place in January next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link was Joanne Kozera, of Unity Street, Ipswich.
She pleaded not guilty to robbing a man of £200 cash, an iPad, an iPhone, a bank card and identification documents on August 19.
Her trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 17 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on October 13.