Man admits making offensive phone calls to schools

Published: 5:30 AM December 17, 2020

An Ipswich man who admitted making a series of offensive phone calls to schools and nurseries has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentence.

Joel Deeny, 32, appeared before magistrates on Wednesday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and pleaded guilty to five charges of sending communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Deeny, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, made the phone calls to schools across Hertfordshire over six days in December.

On December 8, Deeny called Laurance Haines Primary School in Watford before contacting Squirrels Day Nursery in Hertfordshire a day later.

Deeny called Boys and Girls Nursery in Hertfordshire on December 10 before a further offensive call to Watford Grammar School for Girls on December 13.

The court heard that Deeny also contacted Grove Academy School in Hertfordshire on December 14.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence.

Deeny was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his sentence at Ipswich Crown Court, which will take place on a date to be fixed.