News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News > Crime

Man admits making offensive phone calls to schools

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM December 17, 2020   
Ashley Huntington pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Joel Deeny pleaded guilty to malicious communications charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who admitted making a series of offensive phone calls to schools and nurseries has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentence. 

Joel Deeny, 32, appeared before magistrates on Wednesday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and pleaded guilty to five charges of sending communication of an indecent or offensive nature. 

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Deeny, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, made the phone calls to schools across Hertfordshire over six days in December. 

On December 8, Deeny called Laurance Haines Primary School in Watford before contacting Squirrels Day Nursery in Hertfordshire a day later. 

Deeny called Boys and Girls Nursery in Hertfordshire on December 10 before a further offensive call to Watford Grammar School for Girls on December 13. 

The court heard that Deeny also contacted Grove Academy School in Hertfordshire on December 14. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s
  2. 2 When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?
  3. 3 Landlord and director hit with fines over 'dangerous' housing of Ipswich restaurant workers
  1. 4 Body found in Ipswich river
  2. 5 'Real concern' at Ipswich coronavirus infection rate ahead of tier system review
  3. 6 What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?
  4. 7 Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge
  5. 8 Felixstowe teenager determined to carry on swimming in dad's memory
  6. 9 Babergh care homes had 10 coronavirus-related deaths last week
  7. 10 A14 reopened after car catches fire at Copdock interchange

Deeny was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his sentence at Ipswich Crown Court, which will take place on a date to be fixed. 

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

'Unlikely' single retailer will take on Debenhams site

David Ellesmere

Logo Icon

Ipswich Crown Court

Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home

Jane Hunt

person

Football | Opinion

North Stander: It's sad but true - we are Britain's most miserable...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon