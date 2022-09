The trial of a 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will take place in 2023. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will take place in 2023.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 15) for a plea and case management hearing was John Hutton of Old Rectory Close, Barham near Ipswich

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of rape which was allegedly committed on July 6 last year.

Hutton’s trial will take place in October next year.