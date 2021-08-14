Drug dealer involved in 'well oiled' Ipswich 'Scouse Line' network jailed

Published: 11:31 AM August 14, 2021

A man who was involved in a drug dealing operation in Ipswich which was described by a judge as a “well oiled machine” has been jailed for four years and ten months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (August 13) was John Keating, 39, of Beaufort Street, Liverpool, who admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2018.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said he played a leading role in the enterprise. “This was a pretty well oiled machine operating in Ipswich,” said the judge.

He said Keating and his co-defendant Marlon Jones had travelled to Ipswich from Liverpool to sell class A drugs using what was known as the “Scouse” line.

Jones, 48, of Chadworth Road, Liverpool, also admitted conspiracy to supply drugs.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on September 1 to allow a pre sentence report to be prepared on him.

The court heard that Jones was the main carer for his five children and since the offence in 2018 had got employment and had totally turned his life around.

The court heard had been using drugs at the time of the offence but was now drug free.