News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Drug dealer involved in 'well oiled' Ipswich 'Scouse Line' network jailed

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:31 AM August 14, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

The case was heard at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man who was involved in a drug dealing operation in Ipswich which was described by a judge as a “well oiled machine” has been jailed for four years and ten months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (August 13) was John Keating, 39, of Beaufort Street, Liverpool, who admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2018.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said he played a leading role in the enterprise. “This was a pretty well oiled machine operating in Ipswich,” said the judge.

He said Keating and his co-defendant Marlon Jones had travelled to Ipswich from Liverpool to sell class A drugs using what was known as the “Scouse” line.

Jones, 48, of Chadworth Road, Liverpool, also admitted conspiracy to supply drugs.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on September 1 to allow a pre sentence report to be prepared on him.

The court heard that Jones was the main carer for his five children and since the offence in 2018 had got employment and had totally turned his life around.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14
  2. 2 Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told
  3. 3 Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into tree
  1. 4 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  2. 5 13 inappropriate 999 calls to Suffolk police revealed
  3. 6 Did you enjoy a pint at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in the 2000s?
  4. 7 Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge
  5. 8 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
  6. 9 Emergency services talk down man stuck up 15 metre pylon
  7. 10 Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

The court heard had been using drugs at the time of the offence but was now drug free.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Suffolk Highways | Updated

Concerns over 24km diversion for roadworks near Ipswich Tesco

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge as lane closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man denies raping drunk woman at 18th birthday party

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon