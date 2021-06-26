Indebted drug dealers among criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

Published: 6:00 AM June 26, 2021

Two men who became embroiled in drug dealing to repay a debt were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Amazon delivery driver Evgeni Ivanov was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 28-year-old was stopped by police in the Ipswich area, in April, and was seen to have a bundle of banknotes in the central console.

Ivanov told officers he had come from London to visit his girlfriend.

When asked if he had any drugs, Ivanov pointed out a small amount of cannabis in the glove compartment.

He was subsequently found to have 24 wraps of cocaine, with a street value of £960, hidden in a sock in the crotch area of his trousers.

Ivanov, of Barnet Road, Barnet, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

David Wilson, mitigating, said Ivanov had become involved with the supply of drugs after borrowing money to settle a debt for his father in Bulgaria.

On Wednesday, Finlay Hughes was jailed for 40 months at Ipswich Crown Court after being found in possession of 132 class A drug wraps on March 13.

The 24-year-old's phone was found to contain the addresses of vulnerable local drug users, along with hotel bookings, images of significant sums of cash and connections to the 'Alfie' supply line.

Hughes, of no fixed address, had admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine at an earlier hearing before magistrates on April 12.

He had been released from prison on licence the previous February after serving 32 months for armed robbery in Shrewsbury.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said Hughes had been staying at the Premier Inn for five days before his arrest on March 13 at a 'cuckooed' flat in Mountbatten Court.

A search of the property, and a subsequent hunt through his hotel room, turned up 40 wraps of heroin and 92 wraps of crack cocaine, weighing a total of 9.84 grammes and worth at least £1,320.

Giles Morrison, mitigating, said Hughes had been under pressure to start dealing drugs in order to repay a debt accumulated through his own cocaine habit.

He said Hughes had since kicked the habit while on remand in prison, and would be able to find work and accommodation if spared a custodial sentence.