Sexual assault accused denies 'nasty side' claims as jury retires

A Felixstowe teenager accused of sexually assaulting two girls has denied that he has “a nasty side” despite portraying himself as a “gentleman and friend to everyone.”

Harvey Windsor was under cross-examination by prosecution counsel Claire Matthews at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

He denied that he had a bet with a friend to see “how far he could get” with the girl during a party in Millennium Woods when they were both 16.

“I class myself as a gentleman and if anyone had suggested anything about a bet I wouldn’t have gone along with it,” said Windsor.

He denied that he hadn’t taken no for an answer from the alleged victim and had sexually assaulted her told the court.

“There was only a kiss which she initiated,” he said.

Windsor, now 19, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, has denied sexually assaulting the alleged victim in Millennium Woods in July 2018 and sexually assaulting another girl in October the same year.

The court has heard that Windsor and one of the alleged victims had kissed during a party in Millennium Woods but he had then allegedly pushed her to the ground and touched her inside her clothing despite her protests.

Three months later Windsor had been at the home of another teenager after she had agreed to let him stay the night in her brother’s bedroom.

Windsor had allegedly exposed himself to the girl before getting into bed with her and touching her sexually despite her requests for him to stop.

Giving evidence about this alleged assault Windsor said that "nothing untoward" had taken place and said both allegations were "completely not true".

After Windsor finished giving evidence his barrister Richard Conley read eight character references from people who know Windsor and spoke highly of him.

Andy Crump the deputy CEO of Inspire Suffolk described Windsor as “polite and respectful” and said he was proud of his achievements during a 12-week development programme.

A female work colleague described Windsor as “ an exceptional young man” and said she had “complete trust” in him.

A female friend said Windsor “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and another said he had never made her feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts on Thursday and is expected to continue its deliberations on Friday ( February 4).