Man with links to Suffolk wanted on recall to prison

Kane Smith has links to Suffolk - Credit: Norfolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 29-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Kane Smith is from the Norwich area but has links to Suffolk, Norfolk police said.

Smith is described as white, 6ft 2 inches tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short light brown hair and beard.

He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hand.

Smith is known to frequent the Norwich area, Norfolk police added.

Anyone who has seen Smith is urged to contact Norfolk police on 101.