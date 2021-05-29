News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:00 AM May 29, 2021   
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Archant

A man who broke coronavirus rules because he was bored and depressed has been fined.

Karwan Saaed, 47, of Sheldrake Drive, Ipswich was repeatedly told to stop hanging around in the area of Gaye Street, in Ipswich, as he was breaching coronavirus regulations. 

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that Saaed had been seen in the area on multiple occasions since the first lockdown. 

Saaed lives on the opposite side of Ipswich and had no reason to be there. 

On January 17, 2021 he was spotted again by a police officer, having been fined two weeks previously. 

He was given 10 minutes to move on by the officer but failed to leave the area and was arrested. 

Speaking through an interpreter, Saaed told the court that he was bored and depressed having lost a number of family members back home. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Child rapist who took photographs of abuse is jailed for 15 years
  2. 2 Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims
  3. 3 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  1. 4 Drug dealer bound by 'blood revenge' caught with £100k of cocaine and cash
  2. 5 Ipswich van driver arrested over suspected drugs offences
  3. 6 Woman in her 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Sainsbury's
  4. 7 'Terrified' resident tells Kesgrave shooting trial that boy 'pointed gun at me'
  5. 8 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store
  6. 9 Work under way on 70 new homes in village
  7. 10 Do you live in these areas where there were almost zero Covid cases last week?

He said he had no other reason to be there and pleaded guilty to having breached restrictions. 

Saaed was fined £234 for breaching the restrictions. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aayush Desai, aged 17, tragically died in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 18. 

Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Seven new rapid coronavirus testing centres are opening in Suffolk within the next week.

Updated

22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Gainsborough Sports Centre is being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

NHS

Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon