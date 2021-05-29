Published: 8:00 AM May 29, 2021

A man who broke coronavirus rules because he was bored and depressed has been fined.

Karwan Saaed, 47, of Sheldrake Drive, Ipswich was repeatedly told to stop hanging around in the area of Gaye Street, in Ipswich, as he was breaching coronavirus regulations.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that Saaed had been seen in the area on multiple occasions since the first lockdown.

Saaed lives on the opposite side of Ipswich and had no reason to be there.

On January 17, 2021 he was spotted again by a police officer, having been fined two weeks previously.

He was given 10 minutes to move on by the officer but failed to leave the area and was arrested.

Speaking through an interpreter, Saaed told the court that he was bored and depressed having lost a number of family members back home.

He said he had no other reason to be there and pleaded guilty to having breached restrictions.

Saaed was fined £234 for breaching the restrictions.