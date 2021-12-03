News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trial date set for man accused of Ipswich burglary

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM December 3, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Kearon Braybrook was remanded in custody after the hearing. - Credit: ARCHANT

A 36-year-old man accused of burglary will remain in custody as he waits to stand trial next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( December 3) was Kearon Braybrook, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a house in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, on November 2 this year.

He is alleged to have stolen a bag, an iPad and charger and jewellery during the burglary.

Braybrooke’s trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 4 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 11.

Braybrook was remanded in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town
  2. 2 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
  3. 3 Former BBC DJ to go live with new station
  1. 4 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
  2. 5 Two people reported rough sleeping every day in Ipswich last month
  3. 6 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
  4. 7 Things you should know before visiting Spoon World Buffet and Bar
  5. 8 Cycle wands being removed from Ipswich roads
  6. 9 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
  7. 10 Delays likely on major Ipswich road as 12 days of roadworks planned
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rudolph on his run around the Ipswich area, with Ipswich Round Table

Christmas

When is Rudolph coming to your Ipswich street?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Top row: Connor Smith, Mark Robinson and Lukas Kupcikovas. Bottom row: Levi Williams and Brook Smith

Gang jailed for 'horrific' torture attack on man in Ipswich home

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich on Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live News

Suspected drink-driver charged after three-car collision in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich School in Henley Road

Ipswich School named among the best in the region

Timothy Bradford

person