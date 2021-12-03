Trial date set for man accused of Ipswich burglary

Kearon Braybrook was remanded in custody after the hearing. - Credit: ARCHANT

A 36-year-old man accused of burglary will remain in custody as he waits to stand trial next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( December 3) was Kearon Braybrook, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a house in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, on November 2 this year.

He is alleged to have stolen a bag, an iPad and charger and jewellery during the burglary.

Braybrooke’s trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 4 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 11.

Braybrook was remanded in custody.