Trial date set for man accused of Ipswich burglary
Published: 7:00 PM December 3, 2021
- Credit: ARCHANT
A 36-year-old man accused of burglary will remain in custody as he waits to stand trial next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( December 3) was Kearon Braybrook, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a house in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, on November 2 this year.
He is alleged to have stolen a bag, an iPad and charger and jewellery during the burglary.
Braybrooke’s trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 4 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on February 11.
Braybrook was remanded in custody.
