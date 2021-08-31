Ipswich man allegedly drove car on railway track

Published: 4:13 PM August 31, 2021

Keiran Francis' hearing was adjourned until September 24 at St Albans Crown Court - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The hearing of an Ipswich man accused of a string of motoring offences after a car was allegedly driven on railway tracks in Hertfordshire has been adjourned.

Keiran Francis, 34, of of Henniker Road, Ipswich, is facing eight charges following an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16.

A vehicle stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex was driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.

Two police officers were also hurt in the incident.

Francis is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, assault on an emergency worker, and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with unlawfully and maliciously putting across the railway a car with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway.

Francis' plea and trial preparation hearing was due to take place at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.

However, it was adjourned until September 24 to allow defence counsel time to speak with him.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.



