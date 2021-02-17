News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Window smashed and oil poured over playground at school

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:17 PM February 17, 2021   
The 15-year-old victim is a pupil in Year 11 at Kesgrave High School. Picture; JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police were called to Kesgrave High School on Tuesday night - Credit: PA

Police are investigating after a Suffolk school was vandalised overnight. 

The incident took place at Kesgrave High School on Tuesday night. 

Suffolk police were called at 9.20pm after reports of criminal damage at the school. 

Plastic drums containing waste kitchen oil were tipped over and the contents spilled all over the playground. Also a  double glazed window was smashed by a metal drain cover.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or who knows who was responsible should contact Ipswich police on 101 quoting crime number 37/7859/21. 

