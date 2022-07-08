Safe stolen from Kesgrave home after thieves smash patio doors

A home was broken into in Century Drive in Kesgrave - Credit: Google Maps

A safe was stolen in a burglary at a home in Kesgrave after thieves smashed the patio doors.

The incident happened in Century Drive between 12pm and 2.20pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

According to police, patio doors at the rear of the house were smashed.

Thieves then stole a large safe from inside.

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual around these times or has any information about this burglary is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/42804/22.