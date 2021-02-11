Ipswich man arrested over alleged drug driving in Kesgrave

Published: 3:54 PM February 11, 2021

An Ipswich man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and money laundering following a police stop in Kesgrave.

The man was stopped by Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team in Main Road around 9.45pm on Wednesday, February 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man failed a roadside drug wipe test for cocaine, and that later searches resulted in a large quantity of cash being seized.

The 29-year-old, from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and money laundering.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.