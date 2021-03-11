News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Jewellery stolen after burglars smash patio doors

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:43 PM March 11, 2021   
Main Road Kesgrave

A house in Kesgrave was burgled by thieves - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery has been stolen from a Suffolk home after burglars smashed their way into the property. 

Suffolk police were called to Main Road, Kesgrave after a burglary took place on Saturday, March 6 between 6.20pm and 7.30pm. 

Officers believe that offenders gained access by breaking a double glazed window on the rear patio doors of the property, turning a key on the inside of the door and then entering.

Suspects then searched through the property, stealing a number of items of jewellery.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, was driving in the area at the time with dash camera footage,  has any knowledge of the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting investigation reference 37/11113/21.

