Man denies controlling or coercive behaviour over six year period

The trial of a 40-year-old Kesgrave man accused of using controlling and coercive behave towards his partner will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (May 3) was Paul Thomas of Main Road, Kesgrave.

He pleaded not guilty to using controlling or coercive behaviour between December 2015 and March 2022.

It is alleged Thomas controlled the woman’s finances, isolated her from friends and family, denied her access to her mobile phone and a car, assaulted her and on at least two occasions caused her to fear that violence would be used against her.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska adjourned the case for a pre-trial review on March 24 next year.

Thomas’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 17 next year.

Thomas is on bail.