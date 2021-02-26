News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Patio doors smashed during house raid

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 3:09 PM February 26, 2021   
A home in Kesgrave was burgled earlier this week. Stock image.

A home in Kesgrave was burgled earlier this week. Stock image. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are appealing for witnesses to a home burglary in Kesgrave earlier this week, after patio windows were smashed to gain entry.

The incident happened at some point between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Offender/s gained entry to the property in Fairburn Avenue by breaking the patio windows and searching the premises.

At this time it is not clear what has been stolen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious during the times stated and also if anyone who was driving along Fairbairn Avenue or Fenton’s Way at that time who may have dash-cam footage of any suspicious behaviour. 

Anyone contacting the police should quote crime reference: 37/9106/21.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat
  2. 2 The Ipswich pubs preparing to reopen beer gardens on April 12
  3. 3 '£3 for a walk' - Dog owner upset at new charge for Alton Water car parks
  1. 4 New pizza and burger restaurant to open at Ipswich's Cardinal Park
  2. 5 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  3. 6 'Industrial scale' fly-tipping at Suffolk beauty spot
  4. 7 Three arrested after quadbikes driven anti-socially around Ipswich
  5. 8 Murder investigation into death of woman at Ipswich flat dropped
  6. 9 Calls go 'through the roof' at Ipswich hair salon after lockdown lifting news
  7. 10 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid vaccination rates
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the collision in Woodbridge Road. 

Travel

Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Aldi at Meredith Road

Ipswich Aldi site considered for new health centre

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The former TSB branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, which has been sold to Davey Bros

Suffolk

Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich's University of Suffolk has commenced its 2020 academic year Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

University of Suffolk

University of Suffolk ranks as worst in UK for dropout rates

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon