Published: 3:09 PM February 26, 2021

A home in Kesgrave was burgled earlier this week. Stock image. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are appealing for witnesses to a home burglary in Kesgrave earlier this week, after patio windows were smashed to gain entry.

The incident happened at some point between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Offender/s gained entry to the property in Fairburn Avenue by breaking the patio windows and searching the premises.

At this time it is not clear what has been stolen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious during the times stated and also if anyone who was driving along Fairbairn Avenue or Fenton’s Way at that time who may have dash-cam footage of any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone contacting the police should quote crime reference: 37/9106/21.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here.