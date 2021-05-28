'Terrified' resident tells Kesgrave shooting trial that boy 'pointed gun at me'

Published: 3:41 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 9:44 AM May 29, 2021

A Kesgrave resident has told an attempted murder trial jury that a teenage boy pointed a gun in his direction as another boy lay bleeding on the ground opposite his home.

The man said he felt "terrified" after hearing a sound "like a bomb had gone off" and opening his bathroom window to see a boy laying injured on the ground near another young man, who, he said, then pointed a gun in his direction.

A teenager was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in critical condition following the incident - Credit: Archant



The witness was giving evidence in the trial of a teenager accused of attempting to murder another boy by shooting him in the face.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, denies attempted murder and four other charges following an incident in Kesgrave on the morning of September 7 last year.

On Friday, jurors were played a recording of the man's police interview, in which he described hearing a loud bang at about 8.30am or 8.40am and opening an upstairs window to see a young man on the ground near another young man holding a gun.

"When he saw me opening the window, that's when he pointed the gun at me," the witness told the interviewer.

When asked to describe the armed boy's behaviour, he replied: "That person was very calm and cool in the way he reacted and stood there."

He went on to describe the boy appearing "bold" and "nonchalant", adding: "It was almost as if, I'm in control."

Taking the stand on Friday, the witness was asked by prosecutor Riel Karmy Jones QC what he felt at the time.

He answered: "I was scared. I was frightened.

"I thought I was going to be shot at. I thought he was going to blow the window out."

The court heard that he moved away from the window and called the emergency services before leaving his property and seeing a silver Saab being driven towards Through Jollys.

Ms Karmy Jones opened the case for the prosecution last week by alleging that the boy took his father's car, drove to Friends Walk and shot the other boy in the face at close-range with his grandfather's shotgun.

The victim, aged 15 at the time, has been left partially paralysed and has suffered some brain damage.

The defendant denies attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

The trial continues.