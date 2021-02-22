News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Teenager due to appear in court today over Kesgrave shooting

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:32 AM February 22, 2021    Updated: 10:04 AM February 22, 2021
At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager is due in court today charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.

The 15-year-old, from the Woodbridge area, is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later today, following the shooting in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave on September 7 last year.

It is the third time the teenager – who cannot be named because of his age – has appeared before the court, with an earlier plea hearing in December adjourned so he could undergo a psychiatric test.

He is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The victim of the incident sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

He remained in a critical condition for one month, before police announced his condition was considered stable.

