Teenager due to appear in court today over Kesgrave shooting
- Credit: Archant
A teenager is due in court today charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.
The 15-year-old, from the Woodbridge area, is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later today, following the shooting in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave on September 7 last year.
It is the third time the teenager – who cannot be named because of his age – has appeared before the court, with an earlier plea hearing in December adjourned so he could undergo a psychiatric test.
He is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The victim of the incident sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.
He remained in a critical condition for one month, before police announced his condition was considered stable.
