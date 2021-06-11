Teenager accused of Kesgrave shooting denies being on 'power kick'

Published: 12:39 PM June 11, 2021

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A teenager accused of shooting a 15-year-old schoolboy in the face in Kesgrave has denied being on a “power kick” on the day of the attack.

During his third day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court the 16-year-old boy, who claims he didn’t intend to shoot the boy, denied that he had deliberately chosen the biggest gun he could find and loaded it because he wanted to shoot his victim and kill him.

“It was your power kick,” said prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC.

“If you just wanted to scare him you didn’t need to load the shotgun. Just having it would have been scary enough.”

The boy claimed that he had only intended to scare the boy to teach him a lesson for humiliating and bullying him and he hadn’t intended to shoot him.

He told the court that he had planned to kidnap the boy by forcing him into a car and then driving to Rendlesham Forest where he planned to teach him a lesson.

He said that in addition to the shotgun which he had taken from his grandfather’s gun cabinet the day before, he had also taken two boxes of cartridges.

He said he had planned to fire the gun at the victim’s feet or past his head to scare him and wasn’t sure how many cartridges it would take.

He said that after confronting the victim with the gun in Friends Walk Kesgrave as the boy walked to school he had unintentionally pulled the trigger in a moment of panic.

He accepted he had discussed a plan to shoot and kill the victim with a friend for around seven months before the shooting in September last year but said it had been a “fantasy.”

He denied a suggestion from Miss Karmy-Jones that he had fulfilled his “fantasy plan to the letter.”

“There was a difference between the fantasy plan and what I intended to do,” said the boy.

Asked by Miss Karmy-Jones why he had remained at the scene a few feet from the injured boy’s body for around a minute after the shooting he said he’d felt as though he’d been on “low battery mode.”

He accepted that in that time he hadn’t attempted to administer first aid to the boy or call for help.

A stopwatch was used in court by the prosecution to illustrate how long a minute actually was.

Challenged about his claims that he’d been bullied and humiliated by the victim, he denied what had gone on was normal behaviour for teenage boys. “There is a difference between a level of joking and taking it too far in my opinion,” said the boy.

He accepted that he had made comments about the victim's weight which could be seen as bullying.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

The court has heard that he has admitted an offence of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It has been alleged that the victim was deliberately shot as he was walking to Kesgrave High School where he was a pupil .

Miss Karmy-Jones has alleged that the defendant, who was 15, the time of the shooting, set out to kill the boy after planning the attack for a year.

Following the shooting the defendant allegedly stood near the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, with “no sense of urgency” and according to witnesses “appeared to have all day”.

A friend later told police that the teenager had been planning the attack for a year but he had wrongly assumed he was joking.

The court has heard that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s double barrelled shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in Grange Farm Kesgrave in his father’s car where he allegedly lay in wait for more than an hour before shooting the victim.

The boy had a “significant “injury to the side of his face and suffered a stroke after being taken to hospital which had left him partially paralysed with some brain damage.

The trial continues.