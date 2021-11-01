Teenager who tried to kill friend in Kesgrave shooting set to be sentenced

The boy was found guilty of attempted murder after the shooting in Kesgrave last year - Credit: Archant

A teenager who lay in wait for his friend before shooting him at close range — leaving him with devastating injuries — is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

The 16-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder in June after shooting the victim with a shotgun in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on the morning of September 7 last year.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the shooting and cannot be named because of his age, was also convicted of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

His victim survived the attack but was left partially paralysed — with his father telling Ipswich Crown Court in September he will "never have the life he was destined for".

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting

The two boys had known each other since primary school.

During a month-long trial, the court heard the defendant had taken his grandfather’s double-barrelled shotgun before driving his father's car to Friends Walk on the morning of the attack.

He lay in wait for more than an hour and ordered the victim to get in the car, but he refused.

The victim was then shot at close range, resulting in a "significant" injury to the side of his face.

Police located the car the attacker had been driving two hours later in Ipswich, where he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting.

The defendant claimed the victim had subjected him to years of "humiliation and fear" and said he had planned to kidnap him and threaten him with a gun to teach him a lesson.

After his conviction, the attacker had originally been due to be sentenced on September 3 — but the hearing was adjourned for three weeks after Judge Martyn Levett requested more information about the defendant.

Sentencing was then adjourned for a second time after Judge Levett asked for a further report to be prepared to assist him in assessing the issue of the teenager’s dangerousness.

Judge Levett said that, while the teenager was in custody, he claimed he would "probably kill again" upon his release.

The judge said he would have to consider whether the comments were "bravado".