Kesgrave shooting detective in 'no doubt' of teen's murderous intent

A detective who led the investigation into a shooting in Kesgrave has declared his firm belief that the teenage culprit had only murder in mind.

Detective Superintendent David Henderson said he was in no doubt that Jacob Talbot-Lummis intended to kill his former friend by shooting him in the face last September.

Jacob Talbot-Lummis today begins 24 years in detention for shooting another boy in the face - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Det Supt Henderson highlighted the implausibility of the 16-year-old's claim that the gun fired accidentally and that he had only intended to scare the victim.

Talbot-Lummis, of Carol Avenue, Martlesham, was sentenced to 24 years’ detention, with an extended licence period of five years, for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

He had previously been convicted, on Friday, June 25, following a month-long trial, of attempted murder by a majority verdict of 11-1, and unanimously guilty of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Jacob Talbot-Lummis intended to kill the victim. You don’t threaten someone with a loaded shotgun and then ultimately shoot them in the face just to ‘scare them’.

“We know that Talbot-Lummis had experience of using shotguns, so his claim that the gun fired accidentally seems extremely unlikely. The witness descriptions of his cold and calm manner following the shooting appear to reaffirm that firing the shotgun was indeed planned.

“He did not check upon the victim or try to raise help – he simply coolly drove away, his plan fulfilled. Throughout the trial he continued this brazen and unfazed manner and has never once displayed remorse or concern for the victim.

“It is very hard to understand what could have caused a 15-year-old boy to have committed such an extreme act of violence in this way. Whatever disagreements or grievances you may claim to have with someone, there is never any justification for an attack such as this.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that the victim survived the attack and the progress he has made is testament to the first-class medical care he has received. Not only has he been left with the physical scars of this attack, he will no doubt carry the mental trauma of the incident for life too.

“The sentence handed down by the court today reflects the severity of the crime which was committed and I can only hope that by this legal process coming to an end, the victim and his family can now begin to focus on the future and rebuilding their lives.”