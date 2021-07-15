Grandfather of teen who shot friend in face has gun licence revoked

Published: 1:34 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 2:01 PM July 15, 2021

The grandfather of a teenager convicted of attempted murder after shooting a boy in the face with a shotgun has been fined in court and had his firearms licence revoked.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with conditions of a shotgun certificate.

Police were called to Friend's Walk in Kesgrave on September 7, 2020, after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the face at close-range by a friend as he walked to school.

The teenager, who was also aged 15 at the time of the shooting and cannot be named due to his age, was convicted of attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life by a jury last month.

He will be sentenced on September 3.

The boy was located in a car by police officers in Ipswich two hours after the shooting and they were forced to smash the window of the vehicle to get the teenager out.

A 12-gauge Berretta shotgun, which belonged to the boy's grandfather, was found in the car along with two boxes of ammunition.

Magistrates heard that the charge relates to a separate shotgun - a 20-gauge Berretta - that was insecure at the grandfather's home and not the firearm used in the shooting, which was locked away in a cabinet.

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, told the court the grandfather had three firearms registered in his name - a 12-gauge Beretta shotgun, a 12-gauge Browning shotgun and a 20-gauge Beretta shotgun - and had been a licence holder for 30 years.

Police went to the grandfather's home following the shooting on September 7, but found no-one there, Mr Petchey said.

The grandfather then returned home and told officers one of the shotguns was out as he had been cleaning it earlier.

When police entered the property, they found a 20-bore Berretta shotgun and an air rifle insecure on a cabinet, the court heard.

The grandfather said his grandson had visited him the day before and he had had one gun out for cleaning.

The court heard that the grandfather, who has no previous convictions, has no desire to shoot again or keep the guns in the future.

The pensioner has had his firearms licence revoked and does seek to appeal the decision, the court heard.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £50 victim surcharge.



