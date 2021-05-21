Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury

Published: 1:07 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM May 21, 2021

Jurors in the trial of a teenager accused of lying in wait for a friend as he walked to school in Kesgrave and shooting him in the face at close range have watched film footage during which a shot being being fired and people screaming can be heard.

The injured boy’s mother can be heard shouting: “What have you done?” to the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting her son in the short recording.

Before playing the clip prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC told the jury at Ipswich Crown Court that although the recording didn’t show the shooting it might cause upset because a gun shot could clearly be heard.

Immediately after the clip was played the defendant, who is now 16, left court for a break.

This morning (May 21) the jury viewed a number of film clips taken from CCTV cameras on Grange Farm in Kesgrave and Ring doorbell devices which showed the defendant arriving in the area around 90 minutes before the shooting.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

It has been alleged that he deliberately shot his friend, who was also 15, as he was walking to Kesgrave High School, where he was a pupil .

Miss Karmy-Jones has alleged that the defendant set out to kill the boy after planning the attack for a year.

Following the shooting the defendant allegedly stood near the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, with “no sense of urgency” and according to witnesses “appeared to have all day”.

A friend of the boys later told police that the teenager had been planning the attack for a year but he had wrongly assumed he was joking.

The court has heard that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s double barrelled shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in Grange Farm, Kesgrave in his father’s car.

He lay in wait for more than an hour and when he saw the boy at around 8.40am he allegedly ordered him to get in the car.

The boy refused and was then shot at close range resulting in a “significant“ injury to the side of his face.

He recalled hearing a bang and falling to the ground and seeing the defendant standing nearby looking “calm and collected and not bothered”.

He had suffered a stroke after being taken to hospital which had left him partially paralysed with some brain damage and he wasn’t fit enough to attend court, said Miss Karmy-Jones.

She claimed that the teenager had been taught how to use a gun by his grandfather and had "set out to kill" the boy after carefully planning what he was going to do.

She said that a friend of the boys had told police there had been some "low-level" bullying by the victim, who he described as having the stronger character, towards the defendant but it hadn’t been serious enough to justify shooting him.

The friend said that a year before the attack the defendant had allegedly told him he wanted to shoot someone and that he was going to try and get a gun but he had dismissed it as fantasy.

The defendant had later told him he had chosen the victim as the person he was going to shoot and kill.

He said the defendant had practiced shooting a BB gun at targets in his bedroom and on one occasion had shot him in the chest .

Following the attack witnesses and members of the boy’s family had rushed to the scene and tried administer first-aid.

Miss Karmy-Jones said that when the victim’s mother saw the defendant and asked him what he’d done he’d lifted up the gun to show it to her and had a “smug and righteous” look on his face.

A 12-year-old girl, who was also on her way to school, saw the teenager pointing a gun at the boy as she walked past.

She heard the gunshot and turned around to see a wound to the victim's face and neck, the court heard.

The teenager stood there with the shotgun and told her to run, Ms Karmy Jones said.

A man also looked out of his window upon hearing the bang and saw the teenager standing there with the gun, the court heard.

The teenager then pointed the shotgun at him, and was described as being "calm and cool" and never rushed.

Other people who witnessed parts of the aftermath described the teenager as having no sense of urgency and "behaving like he had all day".

He had then put the firearm in the boot of the car and had driven away in a “ deliberate and non urgent” manner, the court heard.

Police located the car he had been driving in Ipswich two hours later and had to smash the window to get the teenager out.

The Beretta double-barrelled shotgun was found in the car along with two boxes of shotgun cartridges.

When the teenager was told he was being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he told officers: "I am 100% guilty of that. I've done what I set out to do."

Miss Karmy-Jones said that experts had estimated that the muzzle of the gun was between 0.75 and 1.5m away from the victim’s face when it was fired.

The trial, which is expected to last until around June 18, continues.