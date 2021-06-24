News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:11 PM June 24, 2021   
A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to sc

The jury has been told it can return a verdict on which 10 of them are agreed - Credit: Archant

The jury in the trial of a teenage boy accused of attempted murder after shooting a friend in the face with a shotgun in Kesgrave has been told it can return a majority verdict on which at least 10 of them agree. 

Judge Martyn Levett gave the direction to the jury at 1pm today (Thursday, June 24) after the panel had been deliberating for more than 18 hours over the last three days. 

He thanked the jury for its hard work and asked the panel if possible to reach unanimous verdicts but said if it was unable to do this, he would accept a verdict on which at least 10 of them agreed. 

The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the shooting but is now 16 and cannot be named due to his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident. 

The jury has been told  that he has admitted possessing a shotgun with intent to cause the victim of the shooting fear of violence. 

During the trial it has been alleged that the teenager drove his father's car to Friends Walk in Kesgrave on September 7 last year and shot the other boy in the face at close range.  

You may also want to watch:

The victim, who was also aged 15 at the time, was on his way to school in Kesgrave on the first day of term and suffered life-changing injuries.  

Giving evidence during the trial, the defendant said his intention had not been to shoot the other boy in the face, kill him, or do him really serious harm, but to "scare" him. 

He previously told the court that bullying by the other boy had damaged his self confidence and left him feeling upset and humiliated. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  2. 2 'Knock at the door it's... Sir Keir Starmer?' Labour leader joins Ipswich bingo night
  3. 3 'I love it' –shoppers and retailers hope Ipswich street closure is here to stay
  1. 4 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
  2. 5 Delays expected at A14 Copdock Interchange
  3. 6 Rogue trader steals money after offering to repair car
  4. 7 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
  5. 8 Why you should be heading to Beach Street this Saturday
  6. 9 Mum's pride as former Ipswich schoolboy named in Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad
  7. 10 A&E under pressure as patient levels return to pre-pandemic levels
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Traffic building on A14 near Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Spring sunset on Friday March 18th around the Orwell Bridge. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A14

Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon