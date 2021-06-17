Kesgrave shooting: Accused 'did not intend to scare him'

Published: 5:30 AM June 17, 2021

A teenage boy accused of attempted murder after shooting a friend in the face with a shotgun never intended to just scare him, prosecutors have told a jury.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court heard the prosecution closing speech in the trial of the 16-year-old — who was 15 at the time of the incident in Kesgrave and cannot be named due to his age.

The court previously heard how the teenager drove his father's car to Friends Walk in Kesgrave on September 7 last year and shot the other boy in the face at close range.

The victim, who was also aged 15 at the time, was on his way to school in Kesgrave on the first day of term and suffered life-changing injuries.

Previously giving evidence from the witness box, the defendant said his intention had not been to shoot the other boy in the face, kill him, or do him really serious harm, but to "scare" him.

He previously told the court that bullying by the other boy had damaged his self confidence and left him feeling quite upset.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Matthew Sorrel-Cameron said "intent to kill" runs throughout the case.

Jurors heard the prosecution closing speech - Credit: Archant

"It was not, nor was it ever, a plan to scare," Mr Sorrel-Cameron said. "It was never about a lesson being taught."

Mr Sorel-Cameron said the defendant planned to kill the other boy and sent messages to another friend that he was "going to shoot him".

The teenager was described as being "quite composed" and not in a panic, Mr Sorrel-Cameron said.

When he was told by officers he was being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the boy replied: "Yeah, I'm 100% guilty of that".

Highlighting the boy's reply, Mr Sorel-Cameron said: "He could have said: 'It was an accident, I did not mean to hurt him' but instead he said: 'I am 100% guilty'.

The teenager denies attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

The defence team's closing speech is expected to be heard on Thursday.